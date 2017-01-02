Crime rate witnesses downward trend

Rawalpindi

The ratio of crime rate in Rawalpindi city witnessed a downward trend during 2016 as compared to the previous year but recovery rate of stolen vehicles, motorcycles did not show a considerable improvement. According to details, despite claims of making strict security arrangements by the Police to control crimes, as many as 696 vehicles and 551 motorcycles were stolen during the year with nearly 2700 dacoities, robberies, thefts and other crimes in which the citizens were deprived of their valuables.

Twelev persons were killed in these dacoties and robberies while some 242 murder cases were reported during the year while 249 murder cases were registered in 2015. According to statistics collected by APP, in only 79 cases the stolen goods were recovered by the police. Statistics showed that despite over 20 police check posts at the city’s entry and exit points there is no let up in the crime rate as there are frequent reports of crimes including murder cases, attempted murder cases, kidnapping for ransom, robberies, thefts, burglary and street crimes.

Overall 315 attempted murder cases were registered during last year but the number of such cases were 325 in 2015.—APP