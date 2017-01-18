Crime committed in Tayyaba case: CJP

Islamabad

Zahid Chaudhary

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar said Wednesday that there was no doubt that a criminal offense has been committed in Tayyaba case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by the CJP was hearing a suo moto case regarding the 10-year-old’s alleged torture.

The child had allegedly been employed as a maid and abused by the now deposed Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife. CJP Nisar directed the police to submit a challan for the trial to begin.

The police submitted its investigation report for the case, but additionally sought a week’s time to complete investigations and submit a final medico-legal report, saying they were still waiting for the results of a DNA test.

During proceedings, the CJP asked how crimes such as child abuse could be stopped in the future and whether Tayyaba’s case could be considered bonded-labour.

Human rights lawyer Tariq Mehmood informed the court that there had been no progress on a bill concerning children’s rights after it was presented in the Senate.CJP Nisar also questioned the grounds on which Khan’s wife, Maheen Zafar, was granted bail. Her lawyer Sardar Aslam responded that the offence her client has been accused of is bailable.

What kind of a law is it that you beat up a child and obtain bail, CJP Nisar remarked, observing that the bail could now be reviewed as new clauses had been added to the FIR.