Cricket team performance

Like history, tragedy also repeats itself. There was no spine found in our team during whole match played against the arch rival, India. Our players fell like ninepins giving zero percent resistance to India, ensuring them another dominant victory. The match was, as expected, one sided. From poor fielding to casual batting everything went wrong for Pakistan. If we do not work hard in remaining matches, the writing is on the wall… exit door is very near to our cricket team.

IFTIKAHR MIRZA

Islamabad

