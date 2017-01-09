Cricket team lacks quality

OUR cricket players, who always appear in style in TV commercials but seldom in grounds where it matters the most, have constantly been performing like helpless minnows before strong teams. Recent test match series against New Zealand and Australia was just another manifestation where the national team faced crushing defeats failing even to draw a single match.

Last two test matches against Australia were totally disappointing in the sense that instead of showing any kind of improvement and adjustment to tricky wickets, one only witnessed weaknesses of our players further multiplying so much that they lost the capability to even draw a match. We always complain about our poor batting on bouncy wickets but this time around, our pace attack which is considered one of the best also miserably failed to deliver. This was the reason that black caps and Kangaroos registered clean sweeps against us. For New Zealanders, it was the first series win against Pakistan after 31 years while in Australia it was Pakistan’s 12th straight defeat since their last Test win in Sydney 22 years ago. During the era of Imran Khan and even under the captaincy of Waseem Akram, our team was considered a formidable force but since their departure we have been witnessing an unending decline. Though occasionally we see some good performances against weaker teams but in fact nothing has been done on part of relevant quarters to build a team that has strength and quality. With existing lot at the PCB and infrastructure in place, we do not see any change in the fortunes of our team in near future. Being Patron-in-Chief of the PCB, we will urge Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to look into matters of the Board seriously and appoint people on top slots having the brain and sense of cricket. We need to develop a strong domestic infrastructure on modern lines and encourage and groom young blood in order to prepare a competitive team. It is time for failed and tested players to leave the place for new lot.

