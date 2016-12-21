Cricket revival

ABSENCE of international cricket has badly affected Pakistan both in terms of generating finances as well as grooming budding talent. Since the attack on Sri Lankan cricket team back in 2009, no major team has visited Pakistan to play on our domestic ground and the situation is that over the last few years the PCB was left with no option but to organise home series in the UAE.

Since overall security situation stands improved today, fortunes are expected to change for the national cricket in the days to come. Talking to the media in Lahore on Tuesday, Chairman of Executive Committee of the PCB Najam Sethi was also very optimistic that a major team is expected to visit Pakistan next year to play a series. Besides, he said the final of Pakistan Super League would also be held in Lahore. If the PCB manages to conduct these two events in the country, these indeed will not only provide healthy entertainment to people but also attract other nations to return to our home grounds. Revival of international cricket will help the PCB to address most of its economic woes besides providing an opportunity to new talent to learn techniques from favourite players playing in front of them. Given the performances put up by the national cricket team recently in New Zealand and now in Australia, the PCB needs to get ready such pitches at domestic level that prepare our players to perform well outside the sub-continent. Over the last few years, one-day cricket has undergone major transformation where top ranking teams equipped with quality hitters and all rounders are posting mega totals whilst the performances of our team imply that it is still living in the past era. It is time that the PCB provides right kind of training and environment to the players so that they could better compete with top teams and earn laurels for the country.

