Cricket in Turbat

Dad Shah Basheer

Turbat

Cricket is a game which is played throughout Pakistan and has been the favourite game for the people regardless of age and gender. A great deal of facilities is available for playing Cricket all over the country but the city of Turbat, which is (un-)fortunately the 2nd largest city of Balochistan, is totally neglected. There is not a single Cricket Stadium for the young stars where they could play the game.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has miserably failed to provide Cricket facilities not only in Turbat but also in some other parts of the province. The concerned authorities are requested to please provide some basic facilities so that young stars could play. Maybe someday these young stars would become national heroes.