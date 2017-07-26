Cricket: Dhawan stars as India reach 282-2 at tea in S. Lanka Test

GALLE, Sri Lanka: Opener Shikhar Dhawan smashed 190 as India reached 282-2 at tea on the first day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday. Dhawan shared 253 runs for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara, who was batting on 75 after the tourists won the toss and elected to bat. Dhawan was dismissed just before tea when he offered a simple catch to Angelo Mathews off paceman Nuwan Pradeep. Top-ranked India handed a Test cap to all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Sri Lanka brought in debutant Danushka Gunathilaka for the game.

