De Villiers aims for T20 success after Champions Trophy heartbreak

LONDON: South Africa captain AB de Villiers wants the Twenty20 series against England to help soothe the Proteas’ wounds after their early exit from the Champions Trophy. De Villiers’ men did not make it out of the group stage of the eight-team one-day international tournament, their fate sealed with a thumping defeat by India at The Oval. England too were undone in their quest for Champions Trophy glory with a semi-final defeat by eventual champions Pakistan. Now England and South Africa meet in a three-match Twenty20 series, starting at Southampton on Wednesday.

Originally Published By APP