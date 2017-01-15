Cricket Academies exhibition matches start

Lahore

Sports Board Punjab’s cricket coaching academies exhibition matches were played on Saturday in Sialkot and Multan which marked the functioning of academies at these centres.

In the match played at Multan, team white defeated team green by 4 wickets whereas in Sialkot, team blue beat team green by 85 runs, said the information made available here.

Team green batted first made 208 runs for the loss of 8 wickets loss in 35 overs whereas team white chased the target in 32 overs losing 6 wickets. Janan khan top scored from green with 41 runs followed by Mohammad Faizan 35 and Fahad added 29 .

Danish Qureshi 40, Akram khan 35 and Mubeen 33 were the main run getters and led White to success. At Sialkot, batted first team blue scored 261runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 40 overs due to half centuries by Hamza 59 and Naqash 51. Team green was all out at 176 runs in 37 overs.—APP