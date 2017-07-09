Credit Goes to Pakistan Observer

I am thankful to Pakistan Observer for publishing my letter ‘Let us make new world’ in these precious columns (dated July 06, 2017). The title or the logo of Pakistan Observer is stylish and commanding. Pakistan Observer coming forward to highlight this issue is bold, great, undisputed and commendable. [I said WOW!]

Highlighting such bigger national and international issues is adding to the strength of this newspaper and the letters columns.

At this age of 38 To top it all, my connection [rapport] with Pakistan Observer is strong in that I am having [maintaining] the access to Pakistan Observer – this is possible even if I go to my native areas such as Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari [Nagercoil, Thuckalay, Marthandam, Kuzhithurai, Karungal, Mariagiri, St. Mankad & Kaliakkavilai] districts in Tamil Nadu-India.

As an English trainer, I often talk to my students and others about your greatness and my strong rapport and connection with you – Pakistan Observer. [I always like and admire the style, the hard work, the elegance and the power of Pakistan Observer].

Once again I am sincerely thankful to PAKISTAN OBSERVER for giving me this big, beautiful and powerful platform.

Confidence, understanding and listening are always beautiful and powerful.

With sanguine hope of my humble greetings meeting with your kind perusal. [By the by] According to SWAMI VIVEKANANDA, no eyes can see the real force. Even if our eyes can see or realise anything excellent or marvellous, we would react by saying like “WOW!” or “Superb!”

Then one can imagine the kind of impact the real force [that must be unleashed to set the things right in our society] would bear on us. It is always great pleasure writing to Pakistan Observer.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra-India

Related