Creation of self esteem in youth stressed

NPC’s Iqbal week

Muhammad Arshad

Renowned educationist and Senior Member Executive Committee Nazriya Pakistan Council, Dr. Muhammad Ayub Sabir, Friday, pressed on the creation of self esteem among the youth in lieu with the vision of Poet of East Dr. Muhammad Iqbal to make the youth more resourceful and productive for the society.

Dr. Muhammad Iqbal held the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as his role model for the self esteem” he said while delivering a lecture on the topic of Iqbal’s Philosophy of Self Esteem organized by Nazriya Pakistan Council, (NPC) in connection with the ongoing celebrations titled Week of Iqbal.

NPC, in pursuance of the vision of its founder and late Editor in Chief Zahid Malik, arranged a number of literary activities to celebrate the Week of Iqbal to mark the 79th death anniversary of Dr. Muhammad Iqbal.

Dr. Muhammad Ayub Sabir went saying that youth could be made more productive and resourceful for the society by creating the true values and spirit of self esteem as preached by Dr. Muhammad Iqbal. The participants including Dean Rifah University Dr. Rashid Aftab, Wafa Chishti, Saeed Chishti and a large number of prominent figures graced the occasion.

All the participants gave a huge applause to the educationist for delivering such a thought provoking lecture as well as sharing fruitful ideas with the house. In this regard, his three point theoretical procedure for the creation of self esteem earned much appreciation from the participants.

At this occasion, NPC Chairman Dr.Naeem Ghani strongly endorsed the stance as well as ideas of Prof. Dr. Ayub Sabir and said that NPC would continue to organize such thought provoking events in the future too.