Creating awareness on census urged

Sukkur

Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs and Zakat & Usher, Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro on Monday urged the civil society to play its role for creating awareness regarding upcoming census in the province.

Speaking to a delegation at his residence, he said there were legal and political impacts of census because it provided a basis for political representation in the assemblies, delimitation of constituencies, basis for distribution of funds from divisible pool and determination of quota for recruitment to all civil positions in the federal government.

He informed that complaint cells were being established at district and provincial levels where census activities would be monitored on daily basis.

He said that for last 9 years the government of Pakistan Peoples Party had served the people of Sindh adding that the groundwork for the upcoming general elections was also being done.

Dr Soomro further said that provision of quality education and health facilities would continue to be top priority of the Sindh government and there would be no shortage of resources for this purpose.—APP