Cracks widen in PTI

Peshawar

Central General Secretary Awami National Party (ANP) and former Information Minister KP, Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said that cracks have been widened in Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) following harassment allegations of MNA Ayesha Gulalai leveled against Imran Khan.

He was of the view that serious differences has been emerged between PTI leadership and women workers on Imran-Gulalai issue and now PTI Chief wanted political demise of KP Government to save his sagging image in eyes of masses.

He said PTI Chief Imran Khan seems uninterested in KP Government and wants its political death to hide his government’s failure in implementation of its manifesto and poor performance in KP besides getting sympathy votes in upcoming general elections. In exclusive talk with APP here, the ANP leader alleged PTI workers were not happy with performance of Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak due to non solution of their problems and now the serious allegations against PTI leader Imran Khan by Ayesha Gulalai have further created disappointment among them.—APP