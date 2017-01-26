Cracks appear in Zidane’s all-conquering Madrid

Madrid

From 40 games without defeat to just one win in four, 2017 hasn’t been kind to Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid with the European champions’ Copa del Rey elimination to Celta Vigo sparking doubts for the first time in the Frenchman’s tenure.

Zidane celebrated a near flawless first year in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu in early January having won three trophies in the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup and suffered just two defeats.

However, back-to-back defeats to Sevilla and then Celta saw Real’s lead at the top of La Liga cut to a solitary point and left them with too much of a mountain to climb to reach the Cup semi-finals as a 2-2 draw away to Celta on Wednesday allowed the Galicians to progress 4-3 on aggregate. In isolation all three results are understandable.

Sevilla scored twice in the last five minutes to inflict Madrid’s first defeat since April on January 15. Moreover, losing at the Sanchez Pizjuan is no disgrace with Sevilla sitting second, ahead of Barcelona, in La Liga. Celta are also enjoying a fine season and Real were severely hampered by injuries with Zidane missing seven first-team regulars in total for Wednesday’s second leg.

However, the cumulative effect of three negative results and a shaky 2-1 win over Malaga in which Cristiano Ronaldo was jeered by some sections of the Real support, means Zidane is now faced with the first stiff test of his senior managerial career to get Real back on track.—AFP