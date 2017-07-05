Crackdown against substandard cylinders in commercial vehicles

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (R) Muhammad Usman Khattak has taken notice of explosions of CNG/LPG cylinders installed in commercial vehicles. He has directed the DIG Traffic Punjab to launch a crackdown on those using substandard cylinders in the commercial vehicles.

DIG Traffic Punjab Farooq Mazhar has issued a circular to all district police officers and chief traffic officers, directing them to take strict action against the public service vehicles using substandard cylinders.

According to the circular, no more than two cylinders can be installed in a Hiace wagon and they should be installed in the trunk of the vehicle in a separate box with an outer air hole. Similarly, no cylinder or pipe connected with the cylinder should be installed/ laid in the passenger cabin.

Traffic police officers have been directed to take action against illegal service centres and workshops and register cases against the law violators. Only licensed CNG centres, approved by OGRA, will be allowed to be functional so that cleaning and pressure of cylinders can be maintained.