Crackdown on street criminals, 14 suspects rounded-up

Staff Reporter

In a crackdown against street criminals, police took into custody 14 suspects from the shanties lying in the vicinity of the training centre in Baldia area here on Sunday.

According to SSP Orangi, six suspects have been arrested from Surjani, Orangi and Mominabbad areas.

SSP Orangi said that 30 mobiles, 13 pistols, two kg Marijuana, and motorcycles have been recovered from the suspects’ possession.

In the second raid, seven suspects possessing illegal arms and selling drugs were arrested.

According to SSP Gulberg Bashir Brohi, a raid on a shop upon a tip-off by an under-custody criminal led to recovery of 96 mobiles and arrest of the shopkeeper.

The detained suspects were shifted to a police station for further investigation.

SSP Malir Rao Anwar earlier informed that a suspect named Feroze was killed in a police encounter in Lashari Goth.

The suspect was wanted in several robbery cases and incidents of hired killings.