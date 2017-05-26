Crackdown on sale of illegal/ non-typed approval mobile handsets

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

In its proactive efforts to curb the illegal telecom activities in the country, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is continuously monitoring and carrying out raids in collaboration with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to unearth illegal telecom activities.

In a recent crackdown PTA along-with FIA Cyber Crime circle teams raided the mobile market at Bahadurabad Karachi and confiscated 216 non-typed approved mobile handsets of different models. FIR has accordingly been registered by FIA.

The non-typed approval mobile handsets of Samsung, HTC, LG, Iphone, Motorola, Lenovo, Hisense have been confiscated during the raid. The successful raids against illegal telecom activities were made possible because of continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts by PTA in curbing the menace of illegal and unlawful activities where the cheaters are fleecing the Government with grey channel import of mobile devices to avoid taxes.

It is pertinent to mention here that every model of mobile handset as well as tablet PC is required to be type approved from PTA prior to its sale in the open market.