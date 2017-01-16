Crack down continues against spurious, illegal substandard drugs

Staff Reporter

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan inspection teams raided different manufacturing units and pharmacies in various cities and look stern action against person involved in the manufacture and state of illegal medicines.

Mr. Khalid Mehmood FID Islamabad alongwith Additional Director Abdur Rasheed raided Farook son Mehran medicine Plaza Iqbal Road Rawalpindi, and sealed the premises due to poor storage practices absence of proper racks and pellets, unhygienic conditions, non monitoring record of temperature d humidity. Five sample of different drugs like paracetamo syrup lbuprofen syrup, piroxicam capsules, magnesium hydroxide suspension, purported to be manufactured by Hassain Pharmaceuticals Karachi were send to central Drugs Testing Laboratory Karachi for test/analysis purpose.

A joint team of FIS DRAI and Drug Inspector ICT raided the market. Inspect the premises of pharmacy 24 and Ali medical centre of F-8 markaz Islamabad. And sealed Khan medical store on violation of Drug Act, 1976 Four persons were arrested by Hummak police due illegal manufacturing of the therapeutic goods

M/s Arzik Labs Faisalabad was involved in illegal manufacturing of Herbal product sealed by FID Faisalabad the firm applied for de-sealing before the drug court Faisalabad. The case was heard length the, opposed and argued strongly but the honorable court dismissed the application.

Miss Saira Afzal Tarar, State Minister, for Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, Directed to take stern action against culprits involved in this heinous crime.