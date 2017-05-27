CPWB takes into custody 28 children found begging on roads

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) under a grand operation has taken into custody 28 children including 21 male and seven female, allegedly found begging on city roads and runaway children.

According to District Officer CPWB, Ali Abid Naqvi, children found begging on various city roads were taken into custody by the bureau as rescue teams of the bureau along with police regularly visit different areas in the city.

He said, CPWB along with Social Welfare Department, Rescue 1122 and City Traffic Police officers Friday visited different city areas including Marrir Chowk, Double Road, Shamisabad, Railway Road, Chaklala, Scheme-III, Commercial Market, Murree Road, Saddar Bazar, Pirwadhai, Siddiqui Chowk, Airport, Sixth Road and Faizabad to rescue beggars and runaway children.

The children taken into custody were presented before Child Protection Court for legal custody, he said adding, family tracing unit of the bureau makes efforts to find parents of such children and on provision of affidavit that children would not be compelled to begging, are handed over to them.

He said people should come forward and play their role in this regard and information about such children should be given on child protection help line 1121.

He claimed that Child Protection Bureau Punjab has played a vital role by handing over thousands of children who were runaway or had lost their parents.

Every citizen should play their due role and awareness should be created among citizens to make their children useful citizens.

He said, at present 80 destitute, neglected and runaway children are residing at Rawalpindi center and provided all possible facilities.