CPWB takes 29 begging children in custody

Staff Reporter

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on Wednesday took 29 begging children into custody from various city areas.

According to CPWB spokesman, on the direction of Chairperson Saba Sadiq, a special team raided different localities of the city including Shaukat Khanum chowk, Campus Bridge, Barkat Market, Moon Market, Kareem Block Market, Main Market Gulberg, Defence Morh, Y-Block, H-Block, Model Town and Johar Town.

They took 20 boys and 9 girls into custody who were begging on the roads.

On the orders of Child Protection Court,these children were shifted to Child Protection Institute and the teams were trying to contact their parents. Meanwhile, Saba Sadiq has directed the teams to carry on this operation to weed out the practice.