CPWB takes 26 children from streets into custody

City Reporter

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Lahore, on Wednesday resumed its anti-begging campaign in the provincial capital and took 26 street children in its custody.

According to a spokesman for CPWB, on the direction of Chairperson Saba Sadiq, special teams were formed to take action against run-away children.

The teams raided at different localities of the city including Shaukat Khanum Chowk, Campus Bridge, Barkat Market, Moon Market, Kareem Block Market, Main Market Gulberg, Defence Morh, Y-Block, H-Block, MM Alam Road, Johar Town, Mini Market, Liberty Market, Defence Morh, Mall Road, Model Town and Johar Town.

As many as 22 boys and 4 girls of ages between 5 to 14 years were seen begging on the roads. On the orders of Child Protection Court, these children have been shifted to the Child Protection Institute and the teams were trying to contact their parents.

Similar operation was also started in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot and Gujranwala and CPWB took custody of more than 200 children.

Saba Sadiq directed the teams to carry on the operation to eliminate child beggary.