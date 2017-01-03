CPO orderes to hold inquiry into bailiff torture case

City Reporter

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday ordered CPO Gujranwala Waqas Nazir to hold inquiry into alleged police torture on a court bailiff and submit report within seven days.

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi passed the orders on a complaint of district and sessions judge Hafizabad who alleged that Jalalpur Bhattian police tortured a court bailiff during a raid at police station for the recovery of illegally detained persons on December 20,2016.

It may be noted that LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah had ordered to convert the complaint into a writ petition and instructed Justice Mazahar to hold proceedings in the case.

During the hearing,RPO Gujranwala Muhammad Tahir,DPO Gujranwala Hafiz Ghayas and other police officials appeared before the court on being summoned.

Azam Nazir Tarar Advocate on behalf of police briefed the court that a quarrel took place between two parties at police station Jalalpur Bhattian wherein court bailiff and others got injured. He further submitted that a case under anti-terrorism sections had been registered against the SHO concerned and other officials.

He said that the officials had been suspended and an inquiry had been launched into the matter.