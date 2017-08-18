CPO holds khuli kutchery

Rawalpindi

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Israr Ahmed Khan Abbassi on Thursday held a Khuli Kutchery here at CPO office. The Khuli Kutchery was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while Police officers concerned were also present on the occasion. People recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO for the redressal of their complaints.

The CPO also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to the Station House Officers (SHOs) of Waris Khan, Kotli Sattian, Rattamral, Naseerabad, Civil Line, Murree and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) of Murree and Cantt.—APP