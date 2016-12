Staff Reporter

A delegation of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) called on Corps Commander Karachi Lt. Gen. Shahid Baig Mirza.

A CPNE statement here on Friday said that the delegation consisted of its President Zia Shahid and Secretary General Aijaz-ul-Haq along with senior members of the body that met Corps Commander Karachi, Lt. Gen. Shahid Baig Mirza on Thursday.