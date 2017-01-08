CPI, SPI inflation trends reviewed

Islamabad

The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) reviewed the inflation trends based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI). The meeting of the committee was chaired by Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar while it was attended by the representatives from the Provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhthunk-hwa, Islamabad Capital Territory, Ministries of Industries, Law and Justice, Commerce, National Food Security and Research, Cabinet, Planning Development and Reforms, Inter Provincial Coordi-nation, Statistics Division, Pakistan Bureau of Sta-tistics, Utility Stores Corporation and Federal Board of Revenue.

The meeting was informed that the headline inflation measured by CPI increased by 3.7% in December 2016 compared to 3.8 percent of previous month and 3.2% of December last year. On average during Jul-Dec FY 2017 it is recorded at 3.88% as compared to 2.08 % in corresponding period last year.

On monthly basis the CPI and food inflation remained lowest by -0.7% and -1.9% since February 2015. The CPI is tamed down and in control while the other inflationary indicators have also been con-tained. The meeting noted continuous decline of SPI since last week of November 2016 and it recorded continuous six weekly decline which has brought food inflation to 3.0 percent in December 2016 compared to 3.3 percent of previous month while non food inflation remained at same level of previ-ous month at 4.2 percent, whereas core inflation increased by 5.2 percent compared to 5.3 percent of previous months and SPI and WPI in December 2016 recorded at 0.5 percent and 3.1 percent respec-tively, compared to 0.6 percent and 2.6 percent of previous month.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended on 5th January 2017 decreased by 0.12%. Out of 53 items, Nine (09) items which recorded de-crease in their prices are tomatoes 10.20%, Potatoes 5.02%, Chicken 4.63%, Mash Pulse 1.29%, Onions 0.91%, Garlic 0.87%, Moong Pulse 0.57%, Masoor Pulse 0.06% and Red Chilly Powdered 0.05%. The decrease in prices of 09 items brought an impact of 0.26 percent in SPI decline. Sixteen (16) items re-corded increase in prices including Sugar 1.64%, Eggs 1.55%, Bananas 1.51%, LPG 1.22%, Rice Irri-6 0.61%, Rice Basmati 0.47%, Mutton 0.38%, Wheat 0.17%, Vegetable Ghee tin 0.13%, Gram Pulse 0.10% and Wheat Flour 0.08%. The prices of twenty eight (28) items remained stable which shows that there is overall price stability in the country.

The meeting noted the price movement of es-sential items on month on month and year on year basis. It was observed that prices of wheat, wheat flour, chicken, onion, tomatoes, cooking oil, vegeta-ble ghee, masoor pulse, moong pulse, mash pulse decreased in December 2016 compared to corre-sponding month of last year.—APP