CPI based inflation up by 3.66pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Consumer Price Index (CPI) on year-on-year basis during January 2017 witnessed an increase of 3.66 per cent as compared to same month of last year. On month-on-month basis the inflation was recorded at 0.18 per cent in January 2017 as compared to December 2017, Asif Bajwa, Chief Statistician Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said, while presenting data of monthly inflation figures here while addressing a press conference.

According to the data, average CPI based inflation during first seven months of the current fiscal year (July-January)increased by 3.85 per cent as compared to same period of previous year. The PBS collects the retail and the wholesale prices and computes the CPI and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) on monthly basis while the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) is calculated on weekly basis. In January 2017, the WPI increased by 0.51 percent while SPI decreased by 0.8 percent, according to the data. The non-food and non-energy core inflation during January 2017 was observed as 5.4 percent compared to January 2016, during which it was recorded at 4.3 percent compared to January 2015. The trimmed core inflation has been observed at 3.8 percent in January 2017 compared to January 2016, the data revealed.