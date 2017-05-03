CPI based inflation rises 4.22pc in April

Islamabad:

Consumer Price Index (CPI) on year-on-year basis during April 2017 witnessed an increase of 4.78 per cent as compared to the same month of the last year.

On month-on-month basis, the inflation was recorded at 1.4 per cent in April 2017 as compared to March 2017, Chief Statistician Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Asif Bajwa presenting data of monthly inflation figures here during a press conference said.

According to the data, average CPI based inflation during first 10 months of the current fiscal year (July-April) increased by 4.09 per cent as compared to the same period of previous year.

The PBS collects the retail and the wholesale prices and computes the CPI and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) on monthly basis while the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) is calculated on weekly basis.

In April 2017, the WPI increased by 0.89 percent while SPI decreased by 0.91 percent, according to the data.

The non food and non energy core inflation during April 2017 was observed at 5.5 percent as compared to April 2016, during which it was recorded at 4.4 percent as compared to April 2015.

The trimmed core inflation has been observed at 4.8 percent in April 2017 as compared to April 2016, the data revealed.

On year-on-year basis, the top few items that witnessed increase in prices on in April 2017 compared to the same month of last year included peas (53.28%), carrot (46.82%), Kinnu (26.33%), lemon (39.38%), cauliflower (12.01%), private school fee (10.73%), apple (10.28%), bannana (7.64%), chicken (3.34%), potatoes (2.81%) and house rent (1.52%).

The top ten items that witnessed decrease in prices in April 2017 compared to April 2016 included chillies green (24.62%), garlic (14.92%), tomatoes (5.58%), cinamon (4.55%), onion (2.77%), wheat (2.64%), pulse gram (2.05%) and pulse masoor (1.69%).—APP