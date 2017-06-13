CPEC’s early harvest project to be completed this year: Ahsan

Muhammad Arshad

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform (PD&R), Monday, said that current 2017 is important for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) because it would enable Pakistan to witness new era of development with completion of CPEC early harvest projects. A number of mega projects in infrastructure and Gwadar are breaking ground this year. While presiding over a high level meeting here to review progress on CPEC projects Ahsan Iqbal expressed satisfaction over the progress on CPEC projects. He said the current year is important for CPEC as a number of early harvest project are achieving its commercial operation date in 2017 The meeting was attended by officials of the federal ministries, provincial governments and officials from Chinese Embassy at Islamabad. Officials from line ministries briefed about progress on the ongoing projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in various sectors including communication, railways, infrastructure, energy, Gwadar Port and special industrial zones. “Sahiwal Coal Power project has been completed much a head of its stipulated time, starting generation of 1330 MW of electricity” Minister said, adding a number of energy project under CPEC and non CPEC will enable us to overcome the challenge of loadshedding.

He said that construction work on a number of projects in transport infrastructure sector is going on in full swing. “These road projects would ensure not only connectivity within Pakistan and well being of the people belonging to the underdeveloped areas but in the whole region, paving grounds for sustainable growth and inclusive development. Minister said the timely completion of these projects would be a success for the people of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan and China have signed framework agreement of Pakistan Railway Main Line-1 project, an initiative which would revolutionize transportation system in the country. “This mega project, beginning this year, would completely upgrade rail system and the main track from Karachi to Peshawar, allowing Pakistanis to enjoy modern transport facilities.

He further maintained that new technologies were being introduced in infrastructure, transportation and engineering sectors due to CPEC projects. “The Economic Corridor is helping Pakistan open new avenues of knowledge based economy as it has great opportunity to learn the state-of-the-art knowledge and technologies in transport sector, Ahsan Iqbal remarked.

He said Pakistani universities and research institutes should tap those opportunities by making comprehensive planning in this regard. He directed the Higher Education Commission to ensure immediate introduction of academic programs in the sector of transport engineering.

He emphasized that universities should establish linkages with Chinese institutes to ensure transfer of knowledge in this important field. About Gwadar project, Minister instructed to fast track work on a number important mega projects.

Framework agreement of Gwadar Eastbay Express way and grant agreement of international airport has been signed between China and Pakistan. Minister said that fully fledged construction work would commence on these projects within months.