CPEC Watch launched to develop understanding about project

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

To develop holistic understanding about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a new study centre has been established by Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think tank.

The centre, known as CPEC Watch, is an independent research centre, dedicated to understanding all aspects of the game changer project. It aims to enhance an objective understanding of the CPEC among policy makers, journalists, academicians, and people in general.

The Centre plans carry out a host of activities, including news monitoring, dialogue forums, consultations, seminars, surveys, thematic research – all aimed at enhancing understanding of this multi-project initiative.

The Watch regularly monitors developments on CPEC, ranging from economic to socio-political to cultural. Developments on CPEC are tracked not only from local and national newspapers and journals but also regional and international, to present a holistic picture.