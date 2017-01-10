CPEC vs NSTC

Scheryl Shakeel

Islamabad

With this great project of strengthening the already strong friendship of China and Pakistan; CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor), one can list a long list of emerging threats to Pakistan. Security threats are not the only thing that Pakistan has to face; there is another challenge to Pakistan in the region in the form of India’s parallel project of International North-South Transport Corridor (NSTC). India is not happy with CPEC. It doesn’t want its insignificant neighbour, Pakistan, to move ahead in any way. There has been a long warring history of India with both of the main stakeholders of the CPEC, i.e. Pakistan and China, which further strengthens India’s case of feeling susceptible of having grudges towards the big investment coming into Pakistan, that too from China. Apart from economic benefits CPEC would bring to Pakistan, security implications cannot be ignored as well. In addition to external threats that would impede progress of the project and also the threats India poses to Pakistan in all the wider terms, India too has started its own transportation network, NSTC, in order to outgun Pakistan’s growth and investment in the region.

Almost very similar to CPEC, the NSTC is a multi-model connectivity project to establish transport networks of ship, rail and road route for moving freight between India, Russia, Iran, Europe and Central Asia.The main objective of the NSTC project is to increase trade connectivity between major cities such as Mumbai, Moscow, Tehran, Baku, Bandar Abbas, Astrakhan, Bandar Anzali etc. Our leadership must keep all this in mind.