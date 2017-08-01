CPEC to usher new era of prosperity

Governor KP assures to cooperate in resolving busi-ness community issues

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zafar Iqbal Jhagra Monday assured the business community that he would fully cooperate in resolving key issues of local trade and industry.

He said Chamber should send a document of issues so that he could take up with the relevant departments for redressal.

He was talking to bussiness community here at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, according to a statement.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has created plenty of business and investment opportunities in KP and urged that the local investors to take benefit of these opportunities by investing in KP.

Talking about developmental works in FATA, he said 12 small dams were being constructed apart from many solar power projects to provide electricity to people.

He said Pakistan was endowed with plenty of natural resources that were required to be exploited in the best interest of the country.

He said government could not resolve all problems and communities should play more effective role in this regard.

He said majority of FATA people were in favour of merging with KP and hoped that this process would be completed soon.

He said government should allow tax free incentives for a certain period to local and foreign investors for investing in Industrial Zones under CPEC so that country could attract more investment and create more jobs for youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Iqbal Malik, President, ICCI said that business community was the backbone of the economy, but was facing multiple problems and stressed that the Governor KP should take up the highlighted issues with the federal government for redress.

He said 90 percent issues of local trade and industry were related to CDA and many meetings were held with civic body high-ups with no tangible positive results.

He urged that government should issue instructions to CDA to resolve business community issues in consultation with ICCI.

Khalid Malik, Senior Vice President, ICCI lauded the services of Iqbal Zafar Jhagra for the nation. Tahir Ayub Vice President ICCI said private sector would fully support the positive policies of the government aimed at better economic development of the country.