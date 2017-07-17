CPEC unique opportunity to integrate with regional economies: experts

Lahore

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a unique opportunity to integrate with regional economies and will become a hub of trade and manufacturing after the Gwadar Port developed as free port.

Noted analyst on Contemporary Politics & International Relations, Dr Saad S Khan said that emerging opportunities with facilitation such as extensive roads, railways, ports and energy infrastructure, the project was being perceived as a ‘game-changer’ in the context of regional geo-economic and political realities.

He said the CPEC would open attractive avenues for investment emerging from economic cooperation between the two rising powers of Asia.

Veteran economist Dr. Ashfaq Hassan said the CPEC project was being perceived as a ‘game-changer’ which would prove to be harbinger to economic development.

He said the PML-N government was paying special attention towards the development of different sectors including power, gas, education, health and roads infrastructure.

“People of all provinces will benefit from CPEC projects”, he added.

Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri said that the historic project would also ease the lives of people and also help bring prosperity in the country.

He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) must not be politicised.

Chairman National Parliamentary Committee on CPEC, senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that CPEC which would connect Pakistan to East and West Asia, will help to make the country a destination for cross-regional trade.

Chairman, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Siddiqul Farooq said that Pak-China relations were touching new heights after the CPEC, as the project had created tremendous opportunities of investment in Punjab and other areas of the country.

He said the PML-N government had given solid economic shape to Pak-China friendship at the large scale. He added that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had ushered in a new era of durable Pak-China relations.

“We will also give the legacy of a better future to our future generations in shape of CPEC”, he said and added that officials of China and Pakistan were working as a team to move forward the project.—APP