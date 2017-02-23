CPEC, transnational projects, recognition of renewable energy to determine country’s future

9th Pakistan energy forum ends

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Experts, analysts and prolific speakers in the energy sector of Pakistan have zeroed on government’s resolve, innovative ideas, outcome and success of the CPEC, ongoing transnational projects and the recognition of renewable energy as mainstream power technology, as the future of Pakistan’s energy and prosperity.

They were speaking at the 9TH Pakistan Energy Forum 2016 which concluded in Islamabad today. Organized by SHAMROCK Conferences International the annual conclave was addressed by representatives of government, regulatory bodies, the Asian Development Bank, the US Embassy, economists, eminent practitioners, opinion formers, and potential foreign investor countries.

Economist Sakib Sherani in his Keynote address, said, “Energy is a critical input for the economic development process, Pakistan’s energy policies and overall paradigm should support national goals of environmentally-sustainable industrialization and export-led growth, and a more holistic approach is required. Emergent issues like inter-province energy cost differentials for industry need to be addressed.”

The theme of this year’s forum was: “Approaching new frontiers in Energy-sufficiency” which was aimed to help the experts determine how strategic decisions in this sector can pave the way to meet energy demand and drive economic prosperity in the future. Chairman WAPDA, General (Retd) Muzzamil Hussain highlighted the issues and opportunities in the sector and said that the time is ripe now to walk the talk. He emphasized the need for accessibility over affordability.

In the opening session, “Strategic and Regulatory Paradigm for Energy Sufficiency”, Scott M. Miller, Energy Officer from the US Embassy Islamabad, said, “Through public and private sector projects, Pakistan and America have worked together to improve energy sector performance and governance, and to help Pakistan develop and grow its economy. Through U.S. government-funded projects, more than 28 million Pakistanis have access to electricity.”

Arshad Maqsood Malik, Chief (Energy) Planning Commission of Pakistan, concluded, “In parallel public and private sectors may continue to play their roles in the development and energy sufficiency of Pakistan. Policies and regulations may be improved to facilitate the private sector investment; and the management and governance capacity of public sector be strengthened to improve its efficiencies.”

Muhammad Raziuddin, CEO, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Company opined that indigenous oil and gas exploration & production on Fast Track basis should be initiated, transfer of technology, 18th Amendment to be implemented, develop provincial petroleum policies and seek technical assistance from the ADB, World Bank, USAID etc.

The second session “Integrating Public and Private Investment for Equitable Energy Mix” featured Werner E. Liepach, Country Director, Asian Development Bank (Pakistan Mission) who said, energy in Pakistan requires investment, security and reliability; with there being no ideal solution for an equitable energy mix. Sardar Shaukat Aziz Popalzai eulogized the wealth of Balochistan and stressed on the government to explore the endless opportunities for energy in the province. Mahfooz Ahmed Qazi, Director, Energy Department, Government of Sindh projected the extent of coal-mining work being carried out in the province and aired an compelling video to support his presentation.

The annual conclave of key stakeholders attracted 150 delegates from more than 100 companies and organizations that are directly or indirectly connected to the energy sector in Pakistan. Display stalls were set-up by sponsor companies which provided additional attention from the participants.