CPEC to usher new era of development in KP: Marvi

Marvi Memon inaugurates biometric verification system

Buner

Minister of State and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) on Tuesday asserted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province would be benefitted from China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) alike other provinces of the country.

She said the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is committed to giving due share to every province and part of the country in CPEC project, adding the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a bid to hide its shortcomings and failure in KP is propagating the CPEC negatively.

Addressing a press conference here at Dagar Buner Press Club, she advised PTI and its government in KP to better concentrate on its performance in the province rather doing the politics of protest, agitation and propaganda.

She said all the development projects announced and initiated by the federal government in the province would be completed within stipulated time and the people of KP would surly get justice, she vowed.

Marvi Memon said the people always elected PML-N on the basis of its performance and would give the mandate to the party in next general election to be held in 2018, adding that certain political forces tried to remove the PML-N from power through unfair means but failed miserably. She said the incumbent government of PML-N believes in performance whereas

PTI has done nothing good in KP except holding protests to distract general public from their failures. â€œKPK was a litmus test for PTI where they have failed badly, she added.

The federal government performance is evident from a number of on-going development projects that would be completed on time, thus bringing change in the lives of people.

Earlier, addressing the beneficiaries of BISP and notables of Buner district after inaugurating the biometric verification payment system at Swari Bazaar, BISP Chairperson Marvi Memon said the government was endeavouring to raise the socio-economic and financial status of poor segment of the society especially women folk by significantly increasing the BISP fund.

Marvi Memon said the PMLN Government has brought significant improvements in payment modes ensuring transparency and effective service delivery and that payments through this new system would eliminate corruption and middle man culture making it more transparent, efficient and effective.

Under the newly established system, she said the deserving registered women would now directly get their financial assistance through s very easy and simple procedure. Chairperson BISP reiterated that this new system was the most simplified and user friendly payment mode with less security tiers as compared to other modes of payment.

The mandatory presence of beneficiary for receiving stipend would make her empowered in true sense as per the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar who wanted rapid progress and development in the country.

The BISP Chairperson said this new system has been started in nine districts of the country including Buner District and being expending to other districts of the country. She said BISP was recognized internationally for its state-of-the-art operational mechanisms and commitment to the poorest of the society.

It merits to mention here that previously payments were made through mobile phone banking and now BISP has switched over to biometric based withdrawal mechanism in Buner. In Biometric Verification System, beneficiary would present CNIC only at POS (Point of Sale) or franchisee of the partner bank and affix her thumb impression for the withdrawal.—APP