CPEC to turn country into regional economic hub: Tanveer

Keel Laying of 1,500 tons MPV held at KS&EW

Karachi

Keel Laying ceremony of 1,500 tons Maritime Patrol Vessel (MPV) being built for Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) held here on Friday at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works Ltd (KS&EW). Federal Minister for Defence Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The 1,500 tons MPV is a state-of-the-art, multi mission vessel with steel hull and aluminum super structure will be primarily used for maritime security, patrolling and policing operations. It will have the total length of 95 meters.

Addressing on the occasion, the chief guest congratulated KS&EW and M/s China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC) on achieving this important milestone one month ahead of the construction schedule, and said that it is yet another land mark project that speaks volumes of the evergreen friendship between China and Pakistan. He further said that with the developments of strategic project of CPEC, responsibilities of PN and PMSA have increased manifolds in order to protect maritime interest of the country.

While appreciating the sound planning of the management, Rana Tanveer said that KS&EW has become a role model for other public sector industries, which is continuously making profit for last 10 years. Earlier, MD KS&EW, R/Adm Syed Hasan Nasir Shah HI(M) in his address said that construction of 1,500 tons Maritime Patrol Vessel at Karachi Shipyard is part of a contract between Ministry of Defence Production and Mis CSTC, for construction of 6 MPVs for PMSA.

He said that these Maritime Patrol Vessels will act as a force multiplier for PMSA in safeguarding maritime frontiers of the country together with Pakistan Navy. He further stated that all other ongoing projects at the shipyard, including 600 tons MPV for PMSA, 32 tons Bollard Pull Tugs, FACCM)-4 and Multi-Purpose Barge are progressing satisfactorily.

