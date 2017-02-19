CPEC to open useful opportunities for KP youth

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has said that CPEC has brought along diverse opportunities for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa therefore the future needed trained manpower, and his government was working on quality education.

Campuses at district level were being established and autonomy to the colleges was being considered, he added. He said it is the responsibility of the institutions to plan professional and quality education for the future needs of the province.

He was talking to the Vice Chancellors of Peshawar University and Islamia College University and he also met different delegations who called on him at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Provincial Minister Mian Jamsheddin Kaka Khel and Advisor to CM Mushtaq Ghani were also present.

Chief Minister said his government was working on quality education right from day one adding that it was the manifesto of PTI and his vision to provide equal opportunities of education and development to all.

He said his government was spending on the human resource development to make a nation who could stand on their own feet, who can plan their future and who could become the genuine stakeholder in the future decision making.

Chief Minister regretted that despite the advantages, diverse seasons and the best brains, this region could not get developed that he attributed to the weaknesses of the system, the irresponsiveness of the past rulers and the inefficient institutions adding that the different regions of this province had different advantages that could become base for development of the whole of the province.