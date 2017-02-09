CPEC to get major boost

CHINA-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is to get a major boost as China has declared its intention to hold a ‘One Belt, One Road’ summit in Beijing in May this year to build a new Silk Road. “One Belt, One Road” is Chinese President Xi Jinping’s landmark programme to invest billions of dollars in infrastructure projects including railways, ports and power grids across Asia, Africa and Europe. China has dedicated $40b to a Silk Road Fund and the idea was driving force behind establishment of $50b China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Doubts were expressed by some powers when the Chinese announced this mega project involving five continents but way the CPEC part of the One Belt, One Road initiative is progressing ahead has sparked confidence among many countries that the initiative is going to be a big success and they seem to be in a race to join the project. There are already reports that about twenty leaders from Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin American have already confirmed their participation and more are going to make a decision in coming weeks. The summit is being described as the biggest diplomatic event of the year by China and hopefully its success would open up new vistas of regional and inter-regional cooperation. Chinese have the will and necessary resources to launch core projects and their successful implementation would surely attract other countries to become part of this great developmental programme. As Chinese believe in practical work, therefore, it is a foregone conclusion that they would hold the summit after necessary spadework and both at the summit and on its sidelines understanding would be developed for cooperative approach in implementation of the initiative that has the potential to transform lot of all participating countries. This might also discourage countries like India that are opposing the project because of narrow-minded approach. We hope that Pakistan would attend the summit with necessary preparations and would be successful in persuading other participating countries to invest in CPEC-related projects that are going to change the way the regional and global trade is taking place.

