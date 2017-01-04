CPEC to ensure Pak uplift, poverty eradication: Zardari

Karachi

Co-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would ensure development in diverse fields of the country and help eradicate poverty. He said PPP will approach the masses in next elections on the basis of performance, adding that the party serving the nation would move forward. He said the reservations of the Sindh government on the CPEC have been removed, adding that there is no need of casting doubts on the CPEC project. He said China has included Kati Bandar project in CPEC, adding that installation of big power plants in Sindh has been started. He said the people should become ready for the game changer project.

Asif Ali Zardari was speaking at a meeting of PPP parliamentarians and party office bearers at Bilawal House Karachi. The meeting was chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Asif Zardari said the biggest task for the elected representatives is to provide facilities to masses. —SABAH