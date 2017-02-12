CPEC to changes destiny of nation

Astore

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Haji Abid Baig Sunday said game-changing project of CPEC would usher in a new phase of economic development and change the destiny of area people.

Talking to media persons, he rejected the rumors regarding non inclusion of Gilgit Baltistan in the project and advised people to ignore such gossips that were being propagated to misled public .

He said CPEC would bring pleasant change in lifestyle of area citizenry and provide them endless opportunities of socio-economic development. He said that government is not oblivious of the problems faced by masses and making incessant efforts to address their core problems.

CM adviser also criticized previous governments saying they ignored their responsibilities to facilitate people and fulfill pledges leading to increased sense of despondency and distress among masses. He vows to serve people with dedication and said that government would fulfill all their promises and pledges made to public.

Meanwhile, it is reported that, Under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), 12 early harvest energy generation projects including Sahiwal coal fired project, Port Qasim power plant and Karot Hydro power station, would be completed by 2017-18 which would help to meet energy requirements of the country.

‘These energy generation projects would produce over 5000 MW of electricity and overcome power demand supply gap in the country’, official sources in Ministry of Planning said. Talking to APP, the soruces informed that the early harvest projects were related to energy generation projects based on coal, solar, wind and hydel.

The medium term projects under CPEC however, the sources said would be completed by 2025, where as the long term projects would be completed by the year 2030, adding that development work on all the projects were gaining the momentum by every passing day.

The existing list of power projects would be adjusted based on the discussion during the visit of the Chinese experts team in current month while the updated list would be discussed during next meeting of Joint Energy Working Group with China.

A complete national consensus was observed during the meeting of 6th Joint Cooperation Committee as all the federating units participated, which gave a good message to Chinese government which also helped boost their confidence.—APP