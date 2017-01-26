CPEC to bring revolution

Int’l Customs Day’ marked

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring economic revolution in South Asia apart from providing stable economy to the region. He said this while speaking at a ceremony held in connection with International Customs Day here at Alhamra Hall on Thursday.

He added that sacrifices of Pak army Jawans, innocent children of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar, students of Charsadda University and law enforcement agencies would not go to waste. Rajawna said the government was well aware of problems of Overseas Pakistanis and all possible steps were being taken to resolve their issues.

‘Overseas Pakistani Commission had also been set up which, was working to redress the problems of overseas Pakistanis on priority basis. The governor said the World Customs Organization (WCO) had dedicated 2017 for enhanced enforcement under the slogan ‘Data Analysis for effective Border Management.’

He added that information technology was the best source for data analysis, adding that it was good that the Customs department had made good use of information technology and over the years, it had made great strides in the field of automation by developing one of the best custom clearance system in the region.