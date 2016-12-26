CPEC to bring economic revolution

Swabi

Leader of Jamiatul Islam and district Ameer, Maulana Ataullah Haq Darwaish and Vice Ameer Ashfaqullah Khan said on Monday that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) would change the destiny of people of the country besides bringing economic revolution in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference, they said that a handful elements on behest of foreign masters, were making conspiracies against CPEC, which would be frustrated with power of people.

They said people from Karachi to Chitral and Khyber to Gwadar were custodians of CPEC and would reject politics of political jugglers in 2018 general elections.—APP