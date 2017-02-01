CPEC to benefit entire region, neighbours

Gilgit

Provincial Minister for Information, Planning and Development, Iqbal Hassan Khan has said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) was a life line project for Pakistan, which will also benefit the entire region and neighbors.

Talking to APP, he said Gilgit Baltistan, being a gateway for CPEC, would be largely benefited from this goal oriented project besides make it hub of economic activities, ultimately generating employment opportunities for youth.

“The neighbors knew the importance of CPEC and wanted to become part of this mega project,” He said, adding “CPEC is not a name of a road but a key for a brought future for people of Pakistan and China,” he said.

The Information Minister said future is of the Asia as it would be the centre of economic activities and Gilgit Balitistan, being a gateway for CPEC would be enormously benefited from this project of multi dimensional qualities.

Development and positive activities would be enhanced besides generation of job opportunities in GB, he said, adding the entire provinces are united for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said enemy of Pakistan was very perturbed due to CPEC and wanted to harm this project, but all their nefarious designs would be thwarted with unity and national cohesion.—APP