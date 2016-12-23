CPEC study

Aamer A Najmee

Lahore

It is quite appreciable and commendable that both strategic stakeholders of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) – China and Pakistan – attache due importance to timely, speedy and transparent implementation and completion of the projects under the aegis of CPEC mostly located in different regions of Pakistan and taking adequate measures in this respect. Needless to say that projects in different sectors on completion in due course are going to immensely benefit all people of all regions of Pakistan without any discrimination whatsoever as CPEC was launched with the consensus approval of all parliamentary parties and federal and provincial govts.

According to reports, a monographic study on transport planning of CPEC for the period from 2014 and 2030 had already been conducted and completed in order to establish a convenient, unblocked, safe, highly efficient and comprehensive transport channel with large capacities and coordinated development of many transport modes in Western China and Pakistan. The study, which was considered and approved by the Joint Cooperation Committee in its meeting held early last month, focuses on arterial roads, railways, Gwadar seaport and some airports. The study has, as per reports, identified priority projects to be completed before 2017-18, short-term projects to be implemented before 2020 as well as medium and long term projects covering the period from 2025 to 2030 as all projects under CPEC umbrella are being launched and scheduled to be completed in phases according to the felt needs, importance and requirements.

Although CPEC is in its early stages but its great impact has already started becoming visible and its importance can easily be judged by the fact that a number of regional countries are keen to be part of it, one way or other, and experts from China, Pakistan as well as India have recently unanimously opined at a seminar in Washington, USA, that CPEC has changed the economic and security outlook of Pakistan and South Asia and more importantly, it has changed the narrative about Pakistan globally, which is indeed very much welcome and good.