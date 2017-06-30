CPEC routes will be completed by 2019

Islamabad

CPEC Project Director Hassan Daud has said that Eastern and Western routes of CPEC will be completed by early 2019, In an interview he said the first phase of CPEC envisages projects relating to road infrastructure, railways and energy sectors. These projects are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

He said the 2nd phase of CPEC envisages establishment of economic zones, which will bolster industrial growth in the country. Hassan Daud said that nine zones will be established in all the provinces including FATA. Feasibility reports are being finalized for these zones. He said the provincial governments are taking interest in the economic zones which will go a long way in boosting Pakistan’s industrial production.

Replying to a question about the development of Balochistan under CPEC, the Project Director said Gwadar would become the Hub of business activities in the region. Hassan Daud appreciated outreach of Radio Pakistan and said it has played very important role in promoting CPEC in the positive way.

Hassan Daud also made it clear that all the economic zones are not Chinese specific and Pakistani investors are being given equal opportunities and incentives for investment. He said special incentives would be given to local investors who are willing to invest in the economic zones.

He said that construction work on Multan-Sukhur motorway is in full swing. The Project Director said all the projects will open new era of development and create job opportunities in the country. He was confident that CPEC will also increase people to people contacts and education collaboration between Pakistan and China. He said top five universities of the both courtiers will be linked for research purpose.—INP