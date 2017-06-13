CPEC real game changer: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has proved game changer for the country in the real sense as it has laid the foundation of fast-track development. Chief Minister Punjab stated this while talking to Federal Minister for Planning & Development (P&D), Ahsan Iqbal who called on here on Monday.Shahbaz Sharif said that China is investing a colossal sum of 55 billion dollars in Pakistan and billions of dollars will be further pumped in this investment.

The journey of development has been accelerated due to the launch of projects worth billions of rupees in Pakistan and the country is moving towards the goal of development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.