CPEC puts KP future on new turn

Staff Reporter

peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has directed the working groups of different departments of the provincial government to plan marketing their products in the backdrop of CPEC. The province was planning a road show in China on 15th of March where the government would market the advantages of the province in effective manner.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding work groups of different departments at CM Secretariat Peshawar. Chairman EZDMC Ghulam Dastagir, its chief executive Hassan Ansari, Secretary P&D Shahab and others attended. The Chief Minister said that CPEC has put the future of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a new turn.

KP has become a partner in some of the important projects of the CPEC. The province he added had already a list of projects, which had importance in view of the CPEC. Although work on these projects continued in collaboration with the EZDMC yet these should be seen afresh in the backdrop of CPEC and therefore should be marketed.

Pervez Khattak said that there was no denying the fact that CPEC has enhanced the strategic importance of the province therefore he directed to understand the advantages of the province, plan and market these advantages for sustained development of the province. We have already track the province towards sustained economic growth. We wanted to exploit the natural resources of the province for the rapid progress of the province, he added.

He reminded the participants that the foreign investors had demonstrated keenness to invest in the province.