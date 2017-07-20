CPEC: Prosperity project

Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal

Operationalisation scope of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has been entire Pakistan, therefore, the project would virtually connect all the major cities of Pakistan with Eurasia, Central Asia and West Asia markets through roads and railways networks within a few years. This connectivity, certainly, usher an era of prosperity for the people of Pakistan. In addition, it would improve Pakistan’s political, diplomatic and strategic significance in the global politics. Perhaps, the economic sovereignty entails credible sovereign defence of the country and sustainable prosperity of the nation.

The commencement of CPEC project in 2015 and Chinese leadership announcement that CPEC is a flagship project of their ‘One-Belt, One Road’ initiative have gigantic affect on Pakistan’s development. Today, many countries are interested to invest in the Pakistan. Consequently, Pakistan is emerging as an economic pivot for South Asian, West Asian, Central Asian and Eurasian states. Precisely, CPEC is generating optimism for economic self-reliance of the country.

The important areas which require the government’s immediate attention are education, training and skill development of the youth; improvement in existing laws and regulations for facilitating trade and investment and infrastructure development. The government constructive initiatives in the said areas definitely facilitate local industry’s sustainable growth. By encouraging local industry development and establishing functional/practical Economic Zones, the government is able to establish a “unified development framework” i.e. industrial and urban development jointly transform “the trade corridors into economic corridors”.

Pakistan’s economic and military self-reliance certainly overwhelm its dependency on the United States economic and military aid. The economic autonomy creates options to purchase sophisticated military hardware from various vendors. It not only quashes the blackmailing of lone military equipment supplier nation, but also finishes the probability of sanctions during the crisis. Indeed, the CPEC contribute constructively in solidifying Pakistan’s defensive fence against its archrival India. The economic prosperity of the state would save Islamabad from Great Powers dictations. That’s why; India and its allies have been hatching conspiracies to derail CPEC.

The geographical location of Pakistan makes it significant in the strategic calculations of the Great Powers. The positive trajectory in geo-strategic, geo-economic and geopolitical spheres is alarming for anti-Pakistan forces. The enemies of Pakistan always endeavour to thwarts country’s economic prosperity and political significance in the regional and global politics. Therefore, they have been propagating and spreading rumours against CPEC. They desire to create mistrust about the CPEC among the people of Pakistan.

Many analysts have expressed their reservations about the lack of clarity and CPEC projects transparency. Ignoring their criticism isn’t right approach. Either government has not disclosed many crucial details about the CPEC related projects or the concern departments broadcasting strategy needs immediate revamping. This controversy can only be settled by calling an “open debate on all aspects of CPEC.” The best solution is that government draft a public document which contains all the details regarding the financing, the Special Economic Zones and the concessions being given to Chinese enterprises. It not only shuns the fraudulent propaganda against the CPEC, but also encourages the local investors to invest in the special economic zones.

Importantly, the role of elected representatives is fundamental in making people stakeholder of any national project. Therefore, the elected members of Parliament and Provincial Assemblies, and political parties workers could enunciate the dividends of CPEC more effectively. Unfortunately, the parliamentarians have failed to initiate a constructive debate on the project in the parliament. Similarly, the political parties are not acting as stakeholders of the projects, especially the opposition parties. The political leadership ownership and proactive role is imperative for ending negative propaganda against CPEC. Hence, the political leadership act apolitically and adopt an objective strategy for operationalising the CPEC.

To conclude, the CPEC project is imperative for the economic prosperity of Pakistan. It has not only started steady economic growth in the entire country, but also enhances Islamabad’s political and diplomatic leverage in the regional and global politics. Indeed, the objective criticism and open debate for the sake of clarity is benign for the project and informative for investors. Conversely, baseless concerns and debate in the media on the project simply germinate suspicion among the investors and people of Pakistan. The CPEC adversaries are simply opposed to the flourishing self-reliant Pakistan. Hence, the political leadership and Pakistani civil society act proactively in thwarting negative propaganda against CPEC, which is germinating hope for country’s sustainable economic prosperity in the twenty-first century.

— The writer is Associate Professor, School of Politics and International Relations, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

