CPEC: Prospects and challenges

THE friendship between China and Pakistan is time tested. They say that this friendship is higher than mountains, deeper than the deepest ocean, stronger than the steel and sweeter than the sweetest honey. Beijing and Islamabad have similar views on all regional and international issues. Both the countries have always stood with each at every critical hour. Both the nations have benefited from this unique friendship. China has helped Pakistan in every field.

The Heavy Industry Taxila, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamara, production of JF-17 Thunder fighter plane, Al Khalid Tank and installation of Nuclear Power Plants in Khushab are some of the finest examples of Chinese help and assistance to Pakistan. Islamabad has always supported China on the question of Taiwan and Tibet. Pakistan believes in one China and it has no diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Leaders of the two brotherly countries are determined to take this friendship to new heights. The plan for the construction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor has been chalked out to achieve this objective.

China has agreed to invest 54 billion dollars in the CPEC. Pakistan will also invest about 15 billion dollars in this project of vital importance. It will not be out of place to say that CPEC is in fact the revival of the ancient Silk Route. China was doing trade with South Asia, Central Asia, Middle East and Europe via the Silk Route since 100 AD. Trade convoys were travelling to China through the present day Pakistan. The Tang dynasty and the Kushan rulers were enjoying good ties and they were cooperating with each other in promotion of trade and business activities. The Ming Dynasty gave further impetus to trade and strengthened diplomatic ties with the region including Africa. The sailors were using the port of Barbarikon (Bhambhore) located about 40 kilometers from Karachi.

CPEC is the part of China’s One Belt, One Road initiative to link all the adjacent regions with each other through network of roads and railway lines. CPEC will be completed by 2030 and about three billion people of the region will benefit from this gigantic project. It will not be out of place to say that CPEC is the corridor of peace, stability, prosperity and development. It has also been named as game changer. Besides a network of roads and railways, several power projects will be completed under CPEC which will help in overcoming shortage of electricity in the country. A number of power stations including gas, coal and solar will be completed next year which add 10,400 megawatts electricity to the national grid. This will have positive impact on Pakistan economy and create about one million jobs. Thousands of Pakistani students are studying in China. Similarly, the Pakistani youth are taking keen interest in learning Chinese language. They will definitely find job in CPEC related projects. No doubt, each and every part of Pakistan including the tribal areas will benefit from CPEC.

The CPEC will also boost tourism in the 73,000 square km region. The region is considered to be a mountaineer’s paradise, since it is home to five out of the eight highest mountains in the world. It includes K-2 and the Nanga Parbat. There are mountains which have the height of more 8,000 meters. Keeping in view importance of the CPEC, Russia, Iran and some western countries have shown interest to join it as this will play a leading role in the world trade and commerce.

Now that the two countries have started implementation of CPEC, some international and regional players are out to create maximum confusion, controversies and baseless theories about this important project which will definitely change destiny of Pakistan. This is a doomsday for those who want to keep Pakistan poor, backward and under developed country. Sino-Pakistan trade will increase manifold as a result of CPEC. According to an estimate, Beijing-Islamabad trade will jump to 18 billion dollar next year. The trade between the two countries was just 1 billion dollar several years back.

Pakistan has asked India to join CPEC but New Delhi is reluctant as it will benefit Pakistan and the Pakistani nation. From the very beginning, India is making all out efforts to undo CPEC. An Indian scholar, Jayadeva Ranade thinks that India can expect to come under increased pressure as a result of the CPEC. The Indian Prime Minister Modi visited Beijing in May 2015 to persuade Chinese leaders to give up the CPEC. But he was told that India “must ease tension with Pakistan, that it must resolve the Kashmir dispute.” This was a diplomatic victory for Islamabad. New Delhi has adopted three-pronged strategy to tackle the new reality. The Indian priority is to make completion of CPEC impossible, if this is not workable then to delay it through subversive activities and if the project is completed then to join it. In order to downgrade the value of Gawadar, India has been developing the Iranian port of Chahbahar which is located about a 100 mile west of Gwadar.

An Indian analyst, Ashok Malak says India can wage a political and diplomatic battle to make CPEC un-implementable. This battle has already been launched. New Delhi has hired the services of terrorists and nationalist elements to create rift in the Pakistani society about this project. It has put the entire state machinery in the top gear to misguide Pakistanis especially the youth through social media. But the Pakistani nation has decided to complete CPEC at all costs. A special army division has been raised to protect CPEC and workers and engineers working on the project. Unity in the ranks and files of the Pakistani nation is vital for timely completion of the CPEC. They have to foil the nefarious designs of all those elements who are making baseless propaganda against CPEC.

