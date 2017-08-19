Undoubtedly, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) involving huge investment of 57 billion dollars and symbolic of time-tested, all weather friendship of the twin brothers is great game changer not only for Pakistan but also for the entire region. A number of projects in energy and infrastructure sectors are already under implementation and many more in other sectors are in the pipeline.

It is quite good to note that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbas has reiterated the top most priority for the CPEC projects and he is personally monitoring progress of these hallmark projects be these pertain to infrastructure, energy, railways or other sectors. According to the reports in the media, the prime minister reiterated his government’s top most priority to the CPEC projects when Chairman Parliamentary Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed called on him in Islamabad the other day and presented the Committee’s report to him.

Appreciating the parliamentary committee role in building national consensus over CPEC projects, the PM quite emphatically stated that the CPEC is a way of regional prosperity and development as well as increasing connectivity and reducing distancing. Needless to mention that all CPEC projects are testament to ever-strengthening the warmest friendly relations between China and Pakistan, will go a long way in securing a bright future for Pakistan, ushering in a new era of prosperity of progress for its people without any discrimination of region and area and helping in reducing unemployment through creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs as more and more developmental activities are undertaken under CPEC umbrella.

What is needed the most regarding CPEC projects from all of us in simple words is to ensure these are implemented timely and speedily transparently and are not made controversial in any manner whatsoever like Kalabagh Dam. No other country than our great friend China is making such huge investment without attaching strings and conditions like so-called old ally US.

ASMAAR BILAL

Lahore

