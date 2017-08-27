CPEC projects are lifeline of country, business community should take full advantage: PM

Karachi

CPEC projects are the lifeline of our country and business community should take full advantage of these projects, This was stated by the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during a meeting with a delegation of businessmen.

A delegation of prominent businessmen led by Mr. Muhammad Ali Tabba called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at Governor House Karachi Saturday.

The Prime Minister stated that business community is always welcome to provide tangible advice and bring up out-of-the-box solutions that help in further strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

The Prime Minister stated that PML-N government had already started the reforms process to facilitate ease of doing business in the country. Our government has focused on expanding infrastructure including road network and power projects that are a pre-requisite for a robust economy, added the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister stated we must expand our tax base and encourage tax-paying culture in order to boost the economy. Interactions between the government and the business community need to be more frequent, emphasized the Prime Minister.

The business delegation thanked the Prime Minister for meeting them and stated that the business community of Pakistan is as ever willing to support the government in its endeavors to increase exports.

The business delegation comprised of Mr. Fawad Anwar, Mr. Zain Bashir, Mr. Jawed Happy, Mr. Asif Tata, Mr. Shahid Surti, Mr. Shehzad Ahmed. Mr. Miftah Ismaeel, Special Assistant to PM on Economic Affairs was also present during the meeting.

Earlier, in a separate meeting, a delegation of Young Presidents Organization, led by Mr. Mahmood Maulvi called on the Prime Minister at Governor House, Karachi. Delegation members included Mr. Ali Jameel, Mr. Jameel Yousuf, Khawaja Iqbal Hassan, Mr. Abbas D. Habib, Mr. Abrar Hassan, Mr. Razi ur Rahman Khan, Ms. Maheen Rehman, Mr. Sohail Taba, Mr. Ghais Khan, Mr. Amin Lakhany, Mr. Nadeem Lodhi, Mr. Adnan Sarfaraz, Mr. Muhammad Ali Habib and Mr. Ahmed Zuberi.—NNI